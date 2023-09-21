Caravan catches fire while owner works on it in New Plymouth

Firefighters extinguished a caravan fire at a residential property in New Plymouth on Thursday afternoon. (File photo)

A resident in the New Plymouth suburb of Glen Avon was working on their caravan when it caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to calls of the fire just before 1pm and sent two crews from New Plymouth to the scene.

Upon their arrival they found the caravan “well involved”, shift manager Allison Munn said.

Only one crew remained at the scene and the blaze was not threatening any nearby properties.

Firefighters had it extinguished at 1.15pm but didn’t leave the property until 2pm.