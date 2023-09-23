Three people injured in two vehicle crash in South Taranaki

Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Eltham on Friday night. (File photo)

Three people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash in the outskirts of Eltham, South Taranaki, on Friday night which saw one car go down a ditch.

Emergency services responded to the crash at about 5.40pm on Maata Rd.

Hato Hone St John responded with two ambulances, two rapid response units and one helicopter.

A St John spokesperson said paramedics assessed and treated three patients, one in a serious condition, one in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition.

All three were transported via ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital, the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two crews from Eltham and upon their arrival, firefighters found everyone out of the vehicles and being treated by St John, shift manager Allison Munn.

One car had gone down a ditch.

Firefighters helped to land a rescue helicopter at the scene, Munn said.

A police spokesperson said a tow had been arranged for the vehicles.