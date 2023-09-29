Teen anxiety support programme needs your help today

Jamie Allen, from the Taranaki Retreat, says the new centre for teens would offer peer lead support programmes, as a first for the region.

A confidence centre for youth, led by youth in Taranaki needs a concerted vote of confidence – and donations.

The 12 Hours of Mahi for Rangatahi campaign, which aims to raise $50,000 for the Taranaki Retreat-supported centre, is being led by More FM breakfast show hosts Anna Richardson and Ken Swan.

From 6am to 6pm on Friday they are broadcasting live from the New Plymouth radio studio, calling for people to pledge to the crowd-funding campaign.

Each hour is sponsored by a different business, and alongside the broadcast, there will be activities in the Huatoki Plaza, including a buskathon, food stalls, an exercisathon, swap shop, arts and crafts and free wellbeing resources, including “listening ears”.

Jamie Allen from the Taranaki Retreat said the centre, called Manga Hapahāpai, would be based in new premises at Waimanako in down-town New Plymouth.

“It’s a first for Taranaki – an anxiety support programme for teens that is peer led, clinically supported, and delivered from in the community by the community,” he said.

“The programmes are being designed with and for teens who have experienced anxiety and found solutions that work, along with counsellors, psychotherapists, nurses, coaches, teachers and peer support workers.”

The centre will offer a mix of paid staff and trained volunteers so youth can drop in, make an appointment or go online.

“Providing support during this time can prevent the escalation of anxiety into more severe conditions in adulthood,” Allen said.

Manga Hapahāpai would help equip teens with strategies and tools to manage anxiety effectively and prevent unhealthy coping mechanisms like substance abuse.

“By offering the confidence centre, boldly present in our CBD, we are reducing the stigma surrounding anxiety and encouraging our rangatahi to seek help without shame.”

Allen is hoping the fundraiser will reach the required amount for the centre to go ahead and was rapt to again have the support of Richardson and Swan to do so.

“The care that they have for the rangatahi of our region is a beautiful thing – and makes so much awesome stuff happen.”

This will be the third time they have done a 12-hour breakfast show. Their first was in 2021 to raise money for the Taranaki Retreat and last year’s effort raised money for an automated CPR machine for the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.

“The biggest challenge to a 12-hour show is a lot of talking,” Swan said.

People can tune into Friday’s 12 Hours of Mahi for Rangatahi campaign on More FM Taranaki 93.2 and the crowd-funding campaign link is: https://taranakiretreat.org.nz/crowd.