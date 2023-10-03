Firefighters battling garage fire in New Plymouth

Firefighters were battling a garage fire at a flat in Moturoa, New Plymouth on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to the calls about a fire at an address on Whiteley St about 12.20pm.

FENZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said firefighters found a fire in the garage of the flat and worked to extinguish it.

Federico Magrin/Stuff Firefighters are extinguishing a garage fire on Whiteley St in New Plymouth.

Three crews from New Plymouth and New Plymouth West stations were at the scene.

The garage is understood to be a rental unit and smoke could still be seen from the roof of the house just before 1pm.

Senior Station Officer Nick Burke said they are still unsure what started the fire but that it appears to have started in the garage and further investigations will take place.

The occupant of the house was able to escape the fire and no one had been injured, Burke said.

“The fire was contained to the property itself without spreading to neighbouring properties.”

However, the blaze had spread from the garage to the property itself after the occupant had opened up an internal access door from the garage which saw it spread into the lounge of the unit, Burke said.

The property has smoke damage throughout it.