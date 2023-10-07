Rugby needs all aboard for games

World Cup minnows Uruguay and Namibia played in front of nearly 50,000 people in Lyon in late September, and Jim Tucker argues the teams, particularly Namibia, and the crowd were robbed.

OPINION: A crowd of 49,342 people watched the Rugby World Cup match between Namibia and Uruguay in Lyon. They were rooked, collectively robbed of about $2.5 million.

That’s because at crucial times in what was a close game, the spectacle they paid an average $50 to watch was wrecked by the teams being robbed of players.

Late in the match, when Namibia needed a single converted try to draw equal, it was down to 13 men. Uruguay lost them at times, too, but won after coming from behind.

Namibia was denied one of its best chances to break what is now a 26-match RWC duck.

The same thing happened earlier in the tournament when various other teams – including the All Blacks – had to play with fewer than the full complement of 15.

It has taken the edge off what could have been the most interesting RWC ever staged (partly because the supposedly wise heads who run it screwed up the team rankings).

This unfortunate spoiling of otherwise vibrant games is a direct outcome of rugby authorities facing legal action for player head injuries that cause early onset dementia.

It has resulted in an overbearing but ineffectual crackdown of an aspect of the game that constitutes the game itself – contact.

They seem to think sending people off at the mere hint of a high tackle will deter other players from connecting with opponents’ skulls. It doesn’t.

With no rugby player above the age of four unaware of the dangers of such behaviour and world-wide efforts to negate them, what competitor in their right mind is going to go deliberately high?

Right mind might be an unfortunate choice of words, but you get the point. Head contact continues to occur, despite the likely consequences. Sending people to the sideline and denying substitution is not an effective deterrent.

The crackdown not only misshapes the characteristics of matches, but leads to inexorable delays. Players stand about while officials stuff around making decisions that may later be overturned.

The obvious solution? Keep full complements on the field throughout the games and sort out send-off penalties later in the boardroom, that place where secret conversations are held, consequential decisions pontificated over and sanitised explanations contrived by the marketing people.

Sport in general is undecided about this problem of what to do with miscreant players.

The Wikipedia entry on “substitutions” describes an odd array of rules surrounding the application of red cards. Some create a loss of balance by requiring teams to manage while understaffed, others insist balance is left untouched, while some allow only temporary disruption, something rugby has been trialling in some competitions.

If we want to give rugby credit where it’s due, however, let’s recognise it is at least trying to address an issue that looks more legally and medically challenging by the day.

A recent contribution to this debate has come from Carl Hayman and his biography writer, Dylan Cleaver, whose book Head On is a gruelling account of the effects of head knocks.

Hayman – a giant Taranaki tighthead prop once described as the world’s highest-paid player – reckons he may have experienced 150,000 brain rattlers of varying degree during a career that included nearly 500 first-class matches and their attendant years of training and whacking into unforgiving scrum machines.

Like an alarming number of other prominent rugby players, by the time he reached his early 40s he was finally diagnosed with early-onset dementia. In his case, he can still recall some events from his distant past but not what he was doing five minutes ago.

He knew in the later stages of his playing career in France that there was something wrong – persistent headaches, forgetfulness, zoning out, mood-swings.

But rugby and medical authorities initially “dismissed” his concerns as depression and prescribed anti-depressant medication.

He wasn’t alone, however. Successful lawsuits taken by American football players alerted rugby players to the possibilities of organising themselves to get recognition and compensation, and better still, action to protect future participants.

Hayman was one of the first to join a class action now progressing through UK courts, taken by several hundred rugby union, rugby league and football players.

No wonder RWC organisers have insisted referees take a heavy hand.

The sending-off of someone intent on disabling an opponent can never be an over-reaction in itself, but the wider consequences must be handled in a way that doesn’t destroy what – if played with the required numbers - can still be a compelling spectacle for the right reasons.

Up the AyBees.