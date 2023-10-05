High St Hāwera cordoned off after body found

POlice were called to an unexplained sudden death in Hāwera about 6.11am Thursday.

Police cordoned off one of Hāwera’s main streets after a suspicious death in the South Taranaki town on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said police were called to an address and a man's body had been found.

“CIB are in attendance, we’re conducting initial action at the moment, trying to identify the deceased.”

The incident was being treated as suspicious and an ESR forensic team were called in to assist with scene examination, Matuku said.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the “unexplained sudden death” at 6.11am.

The cordons were in place on High St, near King Edward Park.

In a Facebook post, GMC Chiropractors, which is based in High St, said its Hāwera clinic was closed for the day.

“Due to a fatality on High Street our clinic has been closed by Police for the day. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the post said.