Scene guard remains in place in Hawera after man's death

Police are continuing their inquiries after a death on Thursday.

A scene guard remains in place in High St, Hāwera as police continue inquiries into a suspicious sudden death on Friday morning.

Police were called to an address in High St at 6.11am on Thursday morning where they found a man’s body, detective inspector Brent Matuku said yesterday.

The CIB were at the scene yesterday and an ESR forensic team were called in to assist with scene examination that continued overnight.

When contacted on Friday, police were not in a position to reveal the identity of the deceased or answer questions about whether anyone had been arrested in relation to the death.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said the death was a “terrible thing to have happened in our town”.

“I think it’s very sad, and my heart goes out to the family and friends of the victim,” Nixon said.

In an updated post on Facebook, GMC Chiropractors, which is based in High St, said it’s Hāwera clinic was open to scheduled appointments on Friday until 12pm.

It was closed on Thursday due to the death.

Patients are asked to park on Dixon St as High St was still closed to traffic, the post said.