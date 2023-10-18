Three people injured in vehicle collision on SH45 at Kaitake

Three people have sustained moderate injuries after a collision between two cars on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

Three people have moderate injuries after a collision between two vehicles on State Highway 45 at Kaitake, Taranaki, on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said police were notified of the collision on South Rd between Ahu Ahu Rd and Wairau Rd at 8.45am.

The road had not been blocked, and no serious injuries had been reported, the spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John ambulance officers treated and transported two patients in a moderate condition to Taranaki Base Hospital, while a third patient, also in a moderate condition, was treated at the scene, a spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with three crews – two from New Plymouth and one from Ōakura.

Nobody was found trapped in the vehicles and firefighters assisted police at the scene, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.