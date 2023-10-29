Molasses spill blocks traffic around Port Taranaki

A molasses spill near Port Taranaki on Sunday has blocked roads and resulted in temporary speed restrictions. (File photo)

An early morning molasses spill near Port Taranaki has blocked traffic on State Highway 44 in Moturoa, New Plymouth.

A police spokesperson said police were alerted to the spill on Breakwater Rd about 4.55am on Sunday.

Police assisted with traffic control before handing the incident over to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors, the spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi advised that traffic management and a 30kph speed restriction was in place between Port Taranaki and the Kitchener Tce intersection on SH44 at Moturoa.

Motorists were advised to follow the directions of contractors on-site and to expect possible delays when travelling through the area.