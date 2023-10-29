Car crash brings down power pole on SH3 at New Plymouth

A single-vehicle crash on Devon Rd in New Plymouth brought down a power pole on Saturday night. (File photo)

A single-vehicle crash brought down a power pole on State Highway 3 at New Plymouth on Saturday night.

The driver of the car, which crashed into a power pole on Devon Rd in Waiwhakaiho​ just before 9pm, was uninjured, a police spokesperson said.

The power pole had come down across the road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent crews from New Plymouth to the scene where they assisted police, a spokesperson said.

The road has since been cleared.