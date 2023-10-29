Car crash brings down power pole on SH3 at New Plymouth
A single-vehicle crash brought down a power pole on State Highway 3 at New Plymouth on Saturday night.
The driver of the car, which crashed into a power pole on Devon Rd in Waiwhakaiho just before 9pm, was uninjured, a police spokesperson said.
The power pole had come down across the road.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent crews from New Plymouth to the scene where they assisted police, a spokesperson said.
The road has since been cleared.