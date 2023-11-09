Firefighters battle well-involved house fire in Eltham, South Taranaki

A house fire in Eltham was quickly extinguished by fire crews on Wednesday night. (File photo)

Firefighters from Kaponga, Eltham and Stratford battled a “well-involved” house fire in Eltham late on Wednesday night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the blaze just after 11pm and sent three crews to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a “well-involved” blaze, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Everybody was out of the house and accounted for and fire crews “knocked down” the fire pretty quickly, they said.

Crews left the scene at 12.30am.