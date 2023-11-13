Three arrested for Waitara BP ram raid

The Waitara BP was the scene of a ram raid early on Saturday morning. Three people have been arrested for the incident.

A Taranaki gas station was the scene of a ram raid over the weekend, with offenders taking items from the store before fleeing on foot.

Police responded to reports of the raid at 3.30am on Saturday morning at the BP station on McLean St, near Browne St in Waitara.

A spokesperson said a vehicle was used to enter the property, where items were taken, and the offenders then fled on foot.

Three people have been arrested following police inquiries into the raid, the spokesperson said.

In a Facebook post on the Waitara community page, community members were quick to show their support for the gas station and its employees.

Many commented that they hoped the staff were safe, and the offenders were caught.

Stuff understood the BP was closed and only a 24/7 terminal was operating for a while on Saturday due to the damage inflicted on the shop.