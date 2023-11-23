One person critically injured following car v motorcycle crash in South Taranaki

One person is reportedly in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Awatuna on Thursday morning. (File photo)

Opunake Rd has been “completely blocked” and one person is reportedly in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Awatuna, South Taranaki.

Emergency services responded to the crash between Aui St and Mangawhero Rd about 10.10am on Thursday morning, a police spokesperson said.

The road had been “completely blocked” and it was reported a person was in a critical condition, they said.

The spokesperson said Hato Hone St John had just arrived at the scene around 10.40am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews from Kaponga and Opunake had been at the scene for half an hour.

The spokesperson said the crash had been between a car and a motorbike.

More to come.