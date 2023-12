The fire was reported about 2.22am. (file photo)

A milk shed in Mahoe, near Stratford, caught fire early on Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received calls about the fire at 2.22am, a spokesperson said.

Firefighters and a tanker from Stratford, as well as a support crew from Kaponga, were sent to the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 3.40am, the spokesperson said.

At this stage, the fire is not being treated as suspicious and there are no plans for an investigator to head to the scene.