One seriously injured after car collides with a wall in New Plymouth

One person has been seriously injured after the car they were in collided with a wall in Strandon, New Plymouth.

Police were alerted to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Devon St East and Mangorei Rd at 6.34am.

The car had crashed into a wall and one person was seriously injured, a police spokesperson said.

Karen McDonald, central shift manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said two crews from New Plymouth Station attended the crash.

Crews helped to get the person out of the car, McDonald said.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one manager to the scene, a spokesperson said.

Ambulance officers assessed and treated one patient who was then taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.