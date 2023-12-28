Industrial look of Port Taranaki wharf no issue for cruise passengers

Dr Wendy R London is an internationally recognised cruise industry specialist and cruise writer who lives in Hāwera. She has a master’s in tourism from the University of Otago, and a PhD from Queensland’s Griffith University on the topic of Auckland’s cruise terminal development.

OPINION: On Sunday, December 17, I had the extreme pleasure and privilege of cruising into our magnificent region for the third time.

Unfortunately, the mountain was clouded over, but the sun came out over New Plymouth. A great welcome for the cruise ship Noordam’s 1900 passengers.

However, on Facebook, users had made many comments criticising the appearance of the wharf at Port Taranaki.

I can understand why a wharf that appears to be untidy can offend people’s sensibilities, but it is not something that bothers the cruise passengers themselves.

In fact, many cruise passengers are keenly interested in seeing what happens at a working port. They are curious about the logs and other products around them and want to learn as much as possible about a port’s operations and what makes its surrounding region tick.

When I lecture on the ships, one of the first questions I get is: “Why are there so many logs on the wharves in New Zealand?”

Therein lies a great story to tell them about our exports, be they logs, energy or dairy products.

A port’s first priority, though, is to ensure that it complies with a long list of national and international regulations governing port and cruise ship safety, security and customs regulations.

Safety is paramount, especially at the likes of Port Taranaki where cruise ships share all resources – tugs, wharves, personnel, and so on – with the port’s commercial operations.

The next consideration relates to the type of port call that the port is expected to handle.

Port Taranaki is deemed to be a port of call, not a turnaround or hybrid port. In other words, cruise ships are here only for the day, and with the possible exception of a few crew exchanges (with crew members finishing their contracts and new ones starting), no-one starts or finishes their cruise here.

That means no terminal building is required. Instead, the port only needs to provide a marshalling area for transportation, a place to disseminate local information, and some shelter for passengers and crew waiting for their shore excursions or shuttles.

Passengers don’t hang around their ports of call – they are keen to go on their way to explore.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The Holland America Line's Noordam cruise ship was in Timaru on Monday. (Video first published November 20, 2023)

Over the years, Port Taranaki has continued to improve its capacity to host cruise ships.

This year, it is obvious that the port, together with Venture Taranaki, the tour and transportation operators and other stakeholders, has done an astounding job in planning for the summer cruise season. Those plans were executed extremely well on the first day of the season.

Globally, the standard time frame for developing a “new” port is three normal years – not two that have been spent coping with Covid.

Port Taranaki and its associated stakeholders are well ahead of this time frame.

Over the years, I have visited more than 170 ports around the world. I would put Port Taranaki alongside any of the provincial ports I have visited, many of which are not dedicated cruise ports and require visiting cruise ships to share facilities with commercial and cargo operations.

I’ve visited “ports” that are merely wonky, floating wooden piers, and others where the giant, looming straddle cranes have to be bunted to one side of the wharf, away from passengers.

To be honest, Aotea Quay in Wellington is about as ugly as you can get, but it works – there is ample transportation marshalling space. Unfortunately, though, its backdrop is a motorway spaghetti junction, not a magnificent mountain.

Yes, we do need to invest in better cruise infrastructure in New Zealand. Both of the terminals at Auckland – the country’s principal turnaround port – are suffering from ageing and/or failing infrastructure, both in the water and onshore.

We only have a few wharves that are dedicated cruise wharves during the cruise season, while cruise terminal structures are present only at Auckland, Port Chalmers and Mt Maunganui.

Even Lyttelton, with its brand new dedicated cruise wharf, does not have any sort of terminal building structure.

If you want to compare New Plymouth with any New Zealand port, have a look at Napier. It’s a favourite port among cruise passengers: a shared wharf, no shelter, but always a rousing welcome with the vintage cars and jazz band.

No-one cares about the logs on the wharf. Also, consider that our wharf at New Plymouth will be used for only seven port calls this season, compared with the 92 expected at Napier between November and April.

They are similar port environments. I think we here, in New Plymouth, are doing extremely well.