Emergency services attend a medical event outside a bottle store in Stratford

Tarpaulins were put up around a shop after a person suffered a medical event on the main street of Stratford on Thursday.

Hato Hone St John, police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were at the scene of a medical event on the main street in Stratford on Thursday morning.

The event was reported to emergency services at 9.20am.

Ambulance officers could be seen standing outside the Bottle-O liquor store and tarpaulins were blocking the store from both sides of the street and from the road.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two rapid response vehicles, one ambulance and one manager were sent to the scene.

The spokesperson said they were “not required for transportation”.

A fire crew and police were also in attendance.