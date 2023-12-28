Emergency services attend a medical event outside a bottle store in Stratford
Hato Hone St John, police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were at the scene of a medical event on the main street in Stratford on Thursday morning.
The event was reported to emergency services at 9.20am.
Ambulance officers could be seen standing outside the Bottle-O liquor store and tarpaulins were blocking the store from both sides of the street and from the road.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two rapid response vehicles, one ambulance and one manager were sent to the scene.
The spokesperson said they were “not required for transportation”.
A fire crew and police were also in attendance.