Man thrown off jetty and held underwater during assault at Lee Breakwater in New Plymouth

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault at Lee Breakwater on Sunday, January 7. (File photo)

A man was thrown off the jetty at Lee Breakwater in New Plymouth and held underwater during an assault on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4pm on January 7, a 52-year-old man, who was on the jetty off Oceanview Parade, was approached by another man and his two sons.

He was assaulted by the second man and at one point thrown off the jetty and held underwater, a police spokesperson said.

The victim was hospitalised due to the nature of his injuries.

A police spokesperson said they would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has phone recordings or CCTV footage of the assault or the offender.

“The offender is described as approximately 2 metres tall, with a solid build. He has waist-long dreadlocks held back by a black cloth. He has large tattoos, possibly a full sleeve on one or both arms and was wearing a white singlet, black shorts and jandals.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the assault victim was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

A Te Whatu Ora Taranaki spokesperson said the man was treated for head injuries.

He was discharged on Monday morning after staying the night for observation, the spokesperson said.

Police are urging anyone with information or footage to call 105 and quote file number 240107/5381.