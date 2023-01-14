A taste of Taranaki: The grower putting broccoli on your plate

Eddie Hollard’s vegetable empire in Taranaki produces more than one million broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage heads every year.

Eddie Hollard was born in a region where farmers were supposed to own massive herds and produce large quantities of milk, but he decided to grow a veggie empire instead.

He left school when he was 16 to work in a vegetable garden, practising the skills he learnt in his grandfather's plot – and the 49-year-old hasn’t stopped since.

From his 222ha of land around Waitara, he harvested 1.25 million heads of cauliflower, broccoli and cabbage. “

They are my favourite,” he says.

Hollard began working with his siblings in the 1990s but decided to open his own company after his dad died in 1999.

The name of the company, Dave’s Patch, was named after his dad.

“This way, he is always with me, you know.”

Hollard said he could never have done it on his own and the help of 20 people organising the delivery and working in the fields was paramount to him.

“My business is very much a team effort,” he says.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The team at Dave’s Patch (from left to right): Tony Tanner, Eddie Hollard, Karl Zehnder, Kate Russchen, Tony Potroz (kneeling) Jo Drought, Aaron (Azzy) Smith, Andrew Bungay, Eddie Sutton (behind), Paul Hugill, Shane Humphreys, Nathan Robertson, Cody Revell.

To put a number on that effort last year the team harvested more than 506,000 heads of broccoli, 424,000 of cauliflower, 323,00 of cabbage, 40,000 leeks and 45 tonnes of pumpkin.

When he first began Hollard sold his vegetables at car boot sales in Taranaki, but these days his produce went to supermarkets, wholesalers and independent retailers through a national middleman.

And if you lived in Taranaki you may have picked up one of his vegetables at the supermarket.

Pak ‘n Save and New World in New Plymouth were two of his biggest clients.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The team at Dave’s Patch can harvest more than 506,000 heads of broccoli, 424,000 cauliflower and 323,00 cabbage, 40,000 leeks and 45 tonnes of pumpkin each year.

“At the moment they have our cauli, cabbage, broccoli, potatoes. Basically, what we are producing they have it.”

Hollard, who was the biggest vegetable grower in Taranaki in terms of land used for harvesting and the amount produced, said the economy in the region was still reliant on dairy.

“We are very much dairy-orientated in Taranaki, probably 95% of our land is dairy.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Eddie Sutton is the farm manager and right hand of Dave’s Patch owner Eddie Hollard.

Half of Dave’s Patch, or 109ha, had been used to grow maize for green feed silage and cows.

“The war in Ukraine is pretty bad. I think it will change what we grow.

“I wonder whether we could become a big grain producer if they have problems over there.”

During summer, up to 28ha of land was used for sweet corn, but growing vegetables had its own challenges with unpredictable weather and pests.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hollard began selling vegetables at car boot sales, but these days he sells his crops to supermarkets, wholesalers and independent retailers.

Last autumn, hale storms destroyed 8ha of vegetables and the wind flattened 400,000 sweet corn plants reducing the yearly harvest of corn by a third, he said.

“When you get 150kph wind, that’s just life. That is always gonna blow.

“But our weather is different now than what it was four or five years ago. I mean, look at the heat waves we had. I don’t think I have ever seen them this bad.”

He’s also had to start eradicating possums, rabbits and hares as they were eating “tens of thousands of plants” every year.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Growing vegetables is hard work with unpredictable weather and plenty of pests.

His suggestions for growers in Taranaki?Keep healthy soil for good produce and learn from your mistakes.

“You can’t grow everything. Do what you do and do it well.

“And to do something properly, you actually have to make mistakes and you have to learn from your mistakes.”

At home, Hollard’s diet was weather-dependent and he avoided red meat.

“Still, my favourite is cauliflower, broccoli, peas and white sauce. I reckon it’s the most gorgeous meal you can eat.

“I also enjoy my roasted veggies in winter. I enjoy yams, parsnips, kumara.”

Next to his house, Hollard had an orchard with 800 feijoa trees planted across 2.4 acres, but that was just “a bit of a hobby”.