New Plymouth Repertory play shows it's no lie that the truth can hurt

The cast for Vino Veritas at New Plymouth Repertory Theatre, clockwise from top left, Bryan Vickery as Ridley, Nicci Smith as Lauren, April Krijger as Claire and Antony Jones as Phil.

Vino Veritas, New Plymouth Repertory Theatre, April 19 - 30.

REVIEW: The truth is when it comes to reviewing the play Vino Veritas I dare not lie.

It's just so obvious it is exceptionally good. Playing at New Plymouth Repertory Theatre until April 30 it deserves to have full houses for every performance.

Written by American playwright David MacGregor this production is its New Zealand premiere. Our local cast and crew have done it proud.

Described as a dark comedy the well written script is full of fun, but it also delves into some really serious topics.

READ MORE:

* Review: Repertory Theatre's Fiddler on the Roof Junior raises the bar

* No curtain call for Taranaki theatres as they try to bounce back from Covid-19

* Obituary: Derek Treeby - a stalwart and valued member of Taranaki theatre



You laugh, you stop and think, and you recognise traits of yourselves or those nearest and dearest to you in the four characters.

Vino Veritas is a Latin phrase meaning “In wine, there is truth”. That certainly becomes reality when two couples meet to celebrate Halloween.

Dressed in their Halloween costumes they decide to try a wine from Peru made from the skins of blue dart frogs. When consumed it makes people tell the truth.

The four find their lives begin to unravel as their innermost thoughts, beliefs, fantasies and hopes are revealed.

Predictable, perfect lives crumble, partners find they have changed after years of marriage, exceptional parents find they have mediocre children and Winnie the Pooh is very questionable in so many ways.

Throughout it all the couples also quickly learn that the truth can hurt.

Antony Jones, Nicci Smith, April Krijger and Bryan Vickery show some of their finest acting as they deliver the punchy lines.

They delightfully interact with one another and flick into serious mode as they ponder deep and often personal life questions.

Not even doors slamming into faces, candles flickering out, baboon walks or being unceremoniously carried over shoulders and flung onto a couch to be tied up can distract this team from bringing out both the humour and depth of the clever dialogue.

Crazy snippets of trivia information and amusing songs prove highly entertaining.

Stunningly attired April Krijger must be congratulated. She originally directed and cast this play. However, she had to unexpectedly step into one of the roles when a cast member had to withdraw.

Her performance makes it look as if it was deceptively easy but such a last minute challenge must have been huge. Giving up the directorship reins would also have been hard.

John Lawson stepped in to take over the director's role. It's difficult to know what touches are his and what are Krijger's, but it is easy to see the combination of their teamwork has created a marvellously successful production.

From the moment you enter the theatre you realise a great deal of preparation has gone into this show. Along with the stage set, props, costuming, lighting and sound there is definitely an expectant Halloween feeling in the air.

Spooky mannequins, skeletons, bats, cauldrons, spider webs, coffins, tombstones and the most brilliant of rocking horses create a wonderful atmosphere.

Local theatres have created a hat trick for me recently. New Plymouth Little Theatre, Inglewood's Cue Theatre and now New Plymouth Repertory have all challenged our local actors with very differing genres to hone their talents. I hope audiences love the variety as much as this reviewer.

Vino Veritas, New Plymouth Repertory Theatre, April 19 - 30, reviewed by Jo Hills.