Opinion: The cyclist, the coastal city and a plea for better cycle lanes

Opinion: As a committed cyclist I have biked all over the world, but my cycling commute in New Plymouth has been one of the hardest.

That’s saying something because I have biked through Italian summer rain, Dutch winter snow and the scorching hot hairdryer-like winds of suburban Melbourne.

So when I say New Plymouth was tough, it is not the torrential rain and mighty southeasterlies that worry me.

It’s the narrow and inconsistent bike lanes. They make cycling as inviting as a swim at a crocodile-infested beach.

This was a surprise to me because I know New Plymouth has aspirations to be a city that’s friendly to its cyclists.

It has spent money on its Let’s Go initiatives for that very purpose and the Coastal Walkway is a genuine asset for walkers and cyclists.

Stuff Cycle lanes in New Plymouth are not for the faint of heart.

And the New Plymouth District Council supports workplace cycle events such as Aotearoa Bike Challenge and Fresh Air Challenge.

But try actually commuting as a cyclist in New Plymouth. Things quickly go downhill, and not in the good “take a rest from pedalling” kind of way.

According to Figure NZ, although Taranaki added 20km of cycleways in the past ten years, it still scores as one of the worst regions in Aotearoa New Zealand for cycleways.

My commute along Tukapa St and Gill Street was, to put it nicely, bumpy, even though I was lucky enough to have a sort-of-bike lane stretching throughout the whole journey.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff It may be a cycle lane but that doesn’t mean car drivers stay clear of it.

I say sort-of-bike-lane because a poorly-maintained, often interrupted tiny green lane running alongside cars, buses and trucks without any sort of barrier is not the sort of bike lane in which a person who values their safety wants to ride.

There is ample evidence I’m not the only one who thinks this way. The number of fellow cyclists I saw commuting to work were few and far between.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth has spent millions on making itself walking and cycling friendly.

This is a shame, because cities that cater to cyclists are great to live in and provide an enormous sense of individual freedom and independence, especially as you ride past queues of cars jammed up like sardines.

While living in the Netherlands, I experienced the beauty of having a bike network running not only through cities like Amsterdam or Utrecht, but also connecting different towns.

Bike lanes were crowded with cyclists commuting to work and to school, or delivering parcels on bike cargos.

Even in Wellington, a city with the same topographic and meteorological challenges as New Plymouth, during my bike rides to work and to school I am part of a wider community of bikers.

For New Plymouth to reach that point, it would simply require improving the quality of bike lanes and building more cycleways.

These should be separated from the traffic on the road by kerbs, bollards or planted areas.

Yes, I know that is going to cost millions. But there are savings too.

Commuters who cycle have lower rates of obesity and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease incidence and mortality.

It also helps curb emissions and gets people out in the fresh clean air.

So I know I will keep biking in whichever city I will live in, and if that city were New Plymouth, I would hope it will not continue to remain so hard..

Federico Magrin is a journalism student interning at the Stuff newsroom in Taranaki.