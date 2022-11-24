Review: The Golding Girls takes lighthearted look at the Covid lockdown

The cast of The Golden Girls: Mary Barron, centre front, as Alice, Alex Sheehan, left, as Hannah, Kerryn Smith as Donna and Briar Tucker as Florence.

REVIEW: Covid, with its lockdowns, grim daily case numbers and death toll, is no laughing matter. Yet it seems almost reassuring, that despite current resurging Covid waves, we have now distanced ourselves enough from the original horror to be able to reminisce and even laugh at some of the memories the virus created.

Local playwright Shona M Wilson has written and directed a clever, fun-filled script which takes us back to the days of Level 4, household bubbles and stockpiling 'essentials' like toilet paper, chocolate and wine.

Her comedy play The Golding Girls opened to a near capacity audience. Squeezed in so tightly around the New Plymouth Little Theatre's tables the patrons could easily empathise with the main character Alice. She finds her small home becoming increasingly cramped as it fills with unwanted and uninvited guests just as the country goes into lockdown at 11.59pm.

Alice is about to turn 66. She usually lives alone and admits she doesn't get on with people - (she says that it's bad for her health). She doesn't do nice. She's not a sharing type of gal and she doesn't like surprises or Christmas.

So, she does her best to try and send away the unwelcome visitors, who keep appearing at her door minutes before lockdown begins. Despite her many clever ploys, she fails to send them packing. The result is four women of different ages and hormonal stages end up living together for four weeks.

Mary Barron plays the role of Alice so successfully I believe it is some of the best acting I have seen her perform. She makes it appear as if this character part was written specifically for her. She owns it with all its humour and pathos. She also gels the rest of the cast together.

Alex Sheehan, Briar Tucker and Kerryn Smith all have diverse personalities and individual stories to portray. As the four weeks slowly tick by we come to know many of their quirky ways and their own struggles and worries.

They are a talented trio who act skilfully in bringing their roles alive, pushing the story forward and supporting Barron and each other. However, it is Barron's delightful reactions to them and her brilliant banter, with its many great one-liners, that the audience loves.

The threesome do outshine Barron when they learn to line dance. Choreographer April Krijger has taught them the moves well. They perform with a certain ease, while Barron does her best to keep up and you can feel the audience warmly encouraging her with each step.

Bryan Vickery and John Lawson complete the cast by making very brief appearances as MCs. They come with all the hype and corny jokes many associate with this role.

The well chosen costuming ranges from pyjamas to golden hats and it all helps tell the story. The simple set and effective lighting work well to show both the indoors and outdoors of the house. The props are full of fun, especially the supermarket shopping and swan ornament. The sounds, particularly of cell phones ringing and television announcements, are spot on.

The opening night crowd left bubbling with chatter and chuckling with merriment. Many commented on just how much they had already forgotten about our national lockdown.

This locally penned play, performed by locals will bring many moments back for you. Covid may not be beaten by laughter, but this entertaining performance will certainly provide some humour and respite as it continues its season until December 10.