New Plymouth Diwali event a celebration for all

Anupama Kutty performing Ram Stuti (Praise of Lord Ram) at Diwali celebrations in New Plymouth earlier this month.

Despite a rainy weekend, an enthusiastic and lively crowd of more than 4,000 people enjoyed a colourful, entertaining, and delightful Diwali event at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth in mid-November.

It was a unique cultural event, displaying talent from different parts of India and the world.

Santhosh Tukkapuram New Plymouth Indian Community President Ashwani Kumar, Madhuri Thota, New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom, New Plymouth MP David MacLeod, Barani Bhaskar and Suby Kallamanil light the lamp at the opening ceremony.

New Plymouth district mayor Neil Holdom and newly elected MP David McLeod opened the event with the lighting of the lamp, in accordance with Hindu culture.

Even though Diwali is a Hindu Festival, most Indians celebrate it, regardless of religion. This festival brings India together.

Santhosh Tukkapuram Niharika Bhatt, Aashi Kumar, Anakh Gautam and Sia Bhardwaj perform.

Nowadays, it helps unite people of different backgrounds, as it has become a global festival.

The New Plymouth Indian community takes pride in inviting and including everyone living in Taranaki to share Indian culture via cultural activities and Indian cuisine.

New Plymouth Indian Community president Ashwani Kumar said the Indian community put on an incredible show, exemplifying unity in diversity.

“The multi-cultural presentations, with reference to Indian tradition and participation of families, portrayed a great picture of Bharat (India) culture under one roof.”