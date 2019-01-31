Iron-pumping grandmother to make her weightlifting debut at Taranaki Masters Games

Jackie Barr, 74, practices a deadlift ahead of her debut in a weight lifting competition at the Taranaki Masters Games in March.

Jackie Barr joined a gym because she was having trouble getting out of chairs. She never expected to enter a weightlifting contest.

But at the age of 74 the Stratford grandmother is preparing to make her debut as a competitive weightlifter, along with some of her gym classmates, at the Taranaki Masters Games.

It's the first time weightlifting has been included in the games, which run from March 14 to 17, and it's not something Barr had ever aspired to.

"Blimey no," she said.

"I've never done anything like this before and I haven't told anyone that I'm doing it."

She joined the Lions Den Gym in Stratford about five months ago and is now lifting heavy barbells like an expert.

"I came because I had a job to get out of a chair and I couldn't bend down to read the labels on the low shelf in the supermarket," she said.

"Now, I'm reading the labels and helping other oldies to read them."

Also looking forward to her first ever weight competition is gym class colleague Barbara Hart, 64, who has a degenerative disease, and credits her gym workouts for helping her stay out of a wheelchair.

She started her rehabilitation at a hospital gym in Rotorua, her previous home, then joined the Lions Den when she moved to Stratford four years ago.

"When I first came here I was using my chair. Now I walk 10,000 steps a day."

The women are part of a class who train to improve their fitness in older age.

None are competitive athletes and their ages range from 54 to the mid-seventies.

Fitness services coordinator Dane Carr said some of the women in the over 60 age group at the competition on March 14 would be deadlifting at least 80 per cent of their own body weight and men the same age would lift even more.

"This event is a way to put a spotlight on how, with dedication and hard work, you can cut down on the pain you have had for years and even become stronger than you used to be," he said.

"In many workplaces these days you're not allowed to lift more than 20 kilograms without two people, but your nana is coming in here and doing twice that, under controlled conditions."

*Entries for the 21 sports offered in the Masters Games are online at entries@tmg.org.nz