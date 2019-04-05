Call for businesses that use 'Naki' to find a new name not welcomed by all

Our Cloud general manager Eddie Daly believes other businesses should follow their lead and drop the 'Naki name.

A Taranaki business that rebranded after learning its 'Naki name was offensive is calling on others to follow suit and drop the abbreviation.

Digital cloud storage company Naki Cloud changed its name to Our Cloud in November after being being approached by iwi members who found the abbreviation offensive.

Now Our Cloud general manager Ed Daly is calling on the dozens of firms that use 'Naki in their name or branding to find an alternative.

"Nobody should be heavy-handed and try to legislate it, but just make people aware that the 'Naki name is culturally insensitive," Daly said.

The word "Naki" is currently used by at least 45 firms and Taranaki academic Dr Dennis Ngawhare said many of the region's Māori found the abbreviation irritating and disrespectful as the name came from their ancestor - Rua Taranaki.

"His name was then given to the mountain and from the mountain to my iwi, my tribe Taranaki. So for us that name actually has a lot of symbolism, has a lot of profundity and weight to it," he told Radio New Zealand.

"It's not just a name we can then commercialise and chop up and change."

Virginia Winder Taranaki academic Dr Dennis Ngawhare says the abbreviation hurts his ears.

​Ngawhare said the abbreviation was meaningless and hurt his ears.

"If people ask me if I'm from the 'Naki I say 'yes, I'm from Taranaki'," he said.

Ngawhare said some Māori names had taonga status. Taranaki was one of those names

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Mark Meyburgh, formerly of Nakibrewing, dropped the 'Naki name altogether.

Mark Meyburg , who owns Naki Brewing in Ōakura, changed the name of his homebrew supply business after learning the abbreviation was offensive.

"When I set it up and had to create a name I thought of something local, hence the name Nakibrewing, as it was originally for local brewers," he said.

"I never knew that 'Naki was an offensive word to Māori and I am happy to make the change."

Other Taranaki business owners said they would not be changing their names.

Naki Honey owner Brett Mascull said during the branding process he found the Chinese meaning of the word "naki" was to pick and eat. When coupled with the fact it also identified where the product was from, 'Naki was a good fit.

"It's us. It's more than a name, we can't change it now," he said.

Naki Builders owner Shane West said in 10 years of business he'd never heard about the name being offensive and would not be changing.

"It's my trademark and a symbol of my workmanship and it's vital to my business," he said.

"Go the Naki" is a popular chant at sports matches and was even printed on Taranaki Rugby Football Union posters in 2017, when the side won the Ranfurly Shield.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF TRFU Chief Executive Jeremy Parkinson said while the fans called the team "the Naki" they were the Taranaki Bulls.

Union boss Jeremy Parkinson said while a lot of rugby fans referred to the team as "the Naki" it was not the union's mantra or catch cry.

"We are the Taranaki Bulls."

A number of businesses using 'Naki in their branding said it was not an abbreviation of the region's name, but a literal use of the Māori word naki, which means move with an even motion.

Naki Nitro manager Shaun Takamori said only one person had complained and he felt the carting business was not using the word out of context.

"We've endeavoured to use the name correctly, which is fast movement - so it's related to what we do.

"I explained that to the person who complained and they were happy we had researched it."

However Ngawhare said using the literal meaning of the word naki was just a cop-out.

"It's too easy to open a dictionary and go 'oh here's it is and use it'.

"Each word has a meaning and a purpose and it's not a proper use of the term."

And while he couldn't ban the use of word, Ngawhare's goal was for people to stop using it.

"As an academic and a teacher I would prefer people to use the proper name."