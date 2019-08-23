Council over-spending needs to stop, says mayoral candidate

Greg MacKay is running for the mayoralty of New Plymouth District Council.

Enough is enough with council over-spending, New Plymouth mayoral candidate Greg MacKay says.

After running for council in both 2013 and 2016, MacKay is having another tilt at local government.

This time he's running for both mayor and council of the New Plymouth district, and his main issue is the managing of the financial books.

MacKay, who is an engineer by trade but is currently involved in several business and building/renovating ventures, said the council was wasting a lot of money.

He wants to see a big revamp in how money and services are handled, including more ratepayer-owned services such as a power and gas co-op, which could then see profits go back into the rating system and towards debt. He also wants the district to have its own roading gang.

"We don't need contractors all the time because contractors just suck the money."

Len Lye Centre costs also had to be brought down, he said.

"Muldoon wanted to make New Zealand self-sufficient. Why can't we take on his ideas and make us as ratepayers self-sufficient?

"Everything's got out of hand and we need to go back to core issues."

The money from the sale of Powerco did not belong to the council but to the community, he said.

MacKay said there were smaller projects - such as the Junction Rd bridge, which needed to become two lanes - that needed doing.

"Prioritise things that are not getting done around here."

MacKay described himself as down-to-earth and said he didn't actually own a suit and tie. He said he could be scruffy, but he cares about the community.

He has two children and a grandson who is nine months old this week.

There are several Toyota Supras in the yard, in various stages of working order.

"I like my cars. I like engines; I like the power of it."

If he gets in, MacKay said he could see himself having another term or two, if things go well.

The community just needs to be tidied up, he said.

"We're not looking after what we have. What we have is precious."