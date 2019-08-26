Iwi join forces to create scheme to improve financial wellbeing of its members

A savings scheme is the first service to be launched as part of Ka Uruora, a iwi-led programme designed to help its members become financially independent. (File Photo)

Two Taranaki iwi have joined forces to create a programme to help improve the financial wellbeing of its people.

Named Ka Uruora, it will support registered members of Te Atiawa and Taranaki iwi in their goal to be financially independent.

Ka Uruora Savings, is the first service to be launched, while there were future plans to support whānau to enter home ownership along with the release of a range of integrated services related to financial education.

Ka Uruora Savings, developed by Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa and Te Kāhui o Taranaki with provider SuperLife, offers two savings accounts, KiwiSaver and WhānauSaver.

READ MORE:

* I'm working part-time, should I bother with KiwiSaver?

* Paying down debt is the smart move in a low interest environment

* The best way to teach children about money

Supplied Ka Uruora chairman Jamie Tuuta says the new initiative offers services to people who previously might have not been able to access them. (File Photo)

With WhānauSaver, one of the highlights was the matched contributions of up to $100 per annum to be paid by the iwi entity to those who take part.

Ka Uruora chairman Jamie Tuuta said the programme brought together iwi and financial experts in a way that would result in benefits for whānau who might not have had previous access to the services on offer.

"We know that many of our whānau have difficulty accessing the right services that can cater for their situations. By being a part of the solution, we can bring the understanding to the table and work alongside various institutions to create opportunities and pathways for our whānau."

SuperLife chief executive Hugh Stevens said the company was proud to work alongside iwi on the scheme.

"This programme will provide opportunities for iwi members to build wealth and enhance the wellbeing across generations, by way of a flexible savings vehicle for retirement, home ownership or tertiary education. It will also be a vehicle for tribal members to receive distributions from tribal and whānau estates."

The programme has the support from the TSB Community Trust, Te Puni Kōkiri, Te Tumu Kāinga and other service delivery partners.

The Ka Uruora programme will be officially launched on August 26 during a function at the Novotel Hotel in New Plymouth.