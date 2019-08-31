Person killed in South Taranaki crash

Motorists are being asked to avoid SH45 on the outskirts of Hāwera where a person died in a crash on Saturday. (File photo)

A driver has died after crashing on State Highway 45, in South Taranaki.

The single vehicle crash happened near Hāwera shortly after midday on Saturday.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Diversions remain in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The death is the 17th on Taranaki's roads this year – equalling the total of 17 in 2018, which was the highest number of people killed on the region's roads since 2009.