Coffee group helps expatriate Aucklanders settle in to life in rural Taranaki

Jax Francis, Shelly Castle, Diane Fagan and Lorraine Lee are part of Havak, a coffee group for former Aucklanders living in Hāwera.

﻿A group of "refugees" from Aucklanders have swapped traffic congestion and exorbitant house prices for home-baked hospitality in a rural South Taranaki town.

"Everywhere you go, there's a morning tea or a cake," said Diane Fagan, a member of Havac, a coffee group for expatriate Aucklanders living in Hāwera.

"At 9 o'clock at night, there's club sandwiches and cakes being served."

Havak (Hāwera via Auckland) was set up to help those who had left the City of Sails, population 1.6 million, to settle in the rural town of 12,000 residents.

"We're all refugees, JAFAS, that's what we are," Fagan said. "Just Another Friendly Aucklander, that's our version of it."

The group's meeting on Tuesday in a Hāwera cafe is a lively, laughter-filled occasion.

Founder Jax Francis was keen to make some friends after arriving in the town three years ago, not knowing anybody.

Her mother suggested a regular coffee group.

"I came up with Havak, although there's not much havoc going on.

"The name just makes people smile, it's amazing the number of people who say exactly that. It's helped more people join in," she said.

Fagan's husband Kevin is the only man at the table.

They moved to Hāwera 18 months ago and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

"We came down here to have a look and fell in love with a lovely renovated villa and a quarter-acre section, for a quarter of the price we'd have paid in Auckland," she said.

"We're just loving it. There are no traffic lights, you can park where you like and you are first in the queue at the supermarket.

"And we have a vege garden, it is amazing. Things just grow gigantic, we have giant carrots, giant parsnips, feijoas as big as avocados."

Kevin is an athlete who enjoys road cycling, running and swimming, and she has joined the theatre, the theatre trust choir and the women's club.

"I go to entertain at rest homes, I've met so many people," she said.

Shelly Castle arrived in Hāwera nearly three years ago.

"My husband disappeared one day from Auckland. He said he was going to find a house.

"He was gone for about three weeks, went all over the place, looked at Rotorua and Taupo, and ended up in Hāwera."

Five months ago, Lorraine Lee was an insurance broker in Auckland with an hour-long commute to work. She's now retired after moving down to live in a house she bought five years ago as an investment.

All of them enjoy the Havac monthly gatherings, drinking coffee (it's as good as that served in Auckland, they say) and welcoming new members.

* Havak meets at Marracbo Cafe on the first Tuesday of each month at 11am.