Shane Jones makes swipe at the Transport Ministry during Taranaki funding announcement

Shane Jones visited the under-construction New Plymouth Airport terminal building on Wednesday, where he announced $56,762 to research improving the runway.

The Lotto saleswoman in Kerikeri could be getting a call from Regional Development Minister Shane Jones on the next Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) funding round.

Jones, in New Plymouth on Wednesday to announce a $56,000 PGF grant to New Plymouth District Council to look at upgrading the New Plymouth Airport runway, took a swipe at the Transport Ministry on its business case methodology.

During a tour of the $27 million new airport terminal, which is under construction, Jones, who is also Associate Transport Minister, told the audience he would have been better off consulting the Lotto saleswoman in Kerikeri than his own ministry when it came to funding the regional project.

Shane Jones, Associate Minister for State-Owned Enterprises, at the New Plymouth Airport terminal building on Wednesday.

"An area which has proved a challenge for our Government is working out which of the airports, which of the runways, and what infrastructure could be supported by the Government," he said.

"I made an error, and acquiesced with a call to get Ministry of Transport officials to distil a report and come out with some recommendations.

Jones announced $56,762 to study improvements at New Plymouth Airport.

"I would have been better off consulting the Lotto saleswoman in Kerikeri."

The Transport Ministry has been asked to respond to the comments.

Jones said money for New Plymouth Airport would help it study the next steps to manage growing passenger numbers.

New Plymouth Airport development project manager Anthony Wilson.

"New Plymouth Airport's runway is the shortest in New Zealand. The results of the PGF-funded study will help determine next steps for improving connectivity and journey time reliability for those travelling to and from the region.

Later in the morning Jones announced a $520,000 pilot study, partially funded by the Provincial Growth Fund, for Maui pipeline owners First Gas to investigate whether hydrogen gas can be transported within New Zealand using the existing natural gas pipeline.

The PGF is to contribute $259,934, with First Gas adding the balance ($260,066), towards the total amount of the first phase of the hydrogen infrastructure project.

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom accompanied Shane Jones on his visit.

It was one of three early stage project investments from the PGF in the energy, food and beverage, and connectivity sectors announced by Jones during the one-day visit.

Jones said the first stage of the hydrogen infrastructure project would explore opportunities for the development of a low-emission hydrogen economy.

"The project will assess the existing gas transportation infrastructure for its potential to support future hydrogen transportation," he said.

Puketapu Hapu trustee Anaru Wilkie was among the guests. The airport stands on the hapu's land.

The announcement coincided with the release earlier this week of the Government's Green Paper on the future use of hydrogen in the transport sector.

Jones said the Coalition Government was committed to supporting Taranaki with its transition to a low emissions economy, and the investment aligned with the region's future priorities.

Jones was given a tour of New Plymouth Airport's $27 million new terminal, which is taking shape.

First Gas chief executive Paul Goodeve said the three-phase project would work out how hydrogen could be used and distributed.

"It will result in the first-ever commercial pilot in New Zealand of hydrogen from production to distribution to end use," he said.

The hydrogen pipeline trial will investigate how hydrogen could be used, conversion of the gas grid, hydrogen's role in decarbonisation, and selecting the location for a closed network pilot, he said.

Jones also announced a $300,000 loan to Bell Block-based Acos Filler Ltd.

The loan will be used by Acos to commercialise its machines, which fill and cap carbonated drinks, helping to enhance and retain the flavour, and extend the shelf life of bottled products.

"The Taranaki region has an up-and-coming kombucha industry and already has an established craft brewing industry and Acos Filler aims to use local suppliers and local expertise," Jones said.

The project is expected to create 10 jobs over the next year, he added .

"The investments we've announced today align with the region's priorities for the future. They are projects we are happy to support."