Taranaki woman kept her chronic kidney disease quiet for 10 years - now she's speaking out

For more than 10 years Danielle Pemberton has had chronic kidney disease and kept it quiet but now she's speaking out in the hopes to raise awareness and get more people to become donors.

Four hours a day, three days a week, Danielle Pemberton sits hooked up to a dialysis machine - and will continue to do so until she gets a kidney transplant.

The average wait is five years.

Pemberton was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease more than 10 years ago, but until recently only her family knew.

Back then, her kidneys functioned at 30 per cent; they now function at four per cent.

Her kidneys are failing.

She kept it quiet from even her closest friends. But three weeks ago, wanting to raise awareness of the importance of being a donor, she took to Facebook to share her story.

"They just look at you different when they know and feel sorry for you, but that's not what I want. I have just got to stay positive," she said while undergoing dialysis at Taranaki Base Hospital..

Around 2750 Kiwis received dialysis in 2016. The treatment keeps people alive when their kidneys fail by cleaning and filtering blood and removing excess fluid.

More than 400 people are on the kidney transplant waiting list in New Zealand, but only around only 100 kidneys are donated a year, according to the Ministry of Health.

At 28, Pemberton is significantly younger than the median age of kidney transplant recipients, which is 50. ​

There were 187 kidney transplants in 2017 - 69 were live donor transplants and 118 kidneys came from 73 deceased donors.

But ticking the donor box on your driver's licence isn't enough, as family have the ability to overrule, Pemberton said.

"By the time they find your licence you're already in the ground. Have that chat with your families and make it clear you want to be a donor."

For some people being a live donor is a gratifying experience and one of the best things they have ever done.

Pemberton first went to the doctor at 15 when she kept getting gout.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday she sits at Taranaki Base Hospital hooked up to the dialysis machine.

It took a while to figure out it was chronic kidney disease as it was rare for people her age, she said.

Pemberton began taking medication for the gout, but other than that carried on as a normal teenager.

"At that age you sort of drink a lot and I didn't change anything."

At 22 she planned to move to Australia, but the week before she was told not to as her kidneys were functioning at 20 per cent. Doctors said she wouldn't make it past 40 if she refused treatment.

But, again wanting to carry on living a normal life, she went anyway and stayed there for seven years.

At the start it was fine: she stopped drinking alcohol, took her meds, and looked after her body.

But soon enough she couldn't ignore it any more.

She was tired all the time, itchy, couldn't think straight, dehydrated, and in and out of hospital all the time.

Her body couldn't fight infections like it was meant to.

So last year she moved back to New Zealand to be close to her family and start dialysis.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday she recieves dialysis and works two jobs, a couple of days a week, around her treatment sessions.

It's a boring process, she said, but one made more bearable by the other dialysis patients surrounding her.

A nearby patient described dialysis as like sticking a knitting needle in your arm.

When Pemberton first started she used local anesthetic, which added another two needles into her arm.

Her sister also has kidney issues. Doctors don't know where it came from as their parents are fine.

Both parents have offered her their kidneys, but due to so many unknown genetic factors it's not possible at this stage.

So, for now, Pemberton has to wait for a deceased organ donor.

"One person can donate so many different things and save so many different lives," she said.