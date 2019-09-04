Popular Mt Taranaki walking tracks and huts receive $19.1m upgrade

A $19.1m upgrade of facilities on the Taranaki/Pouakai Crossing is expected to add 40,000 tourists to the region by 2025.

A multi-million dollar upgrade of facilities on Mt Taranaki is expected to add 20-30 jobs and boost visitor numbers in Egmont National Park by 40,000, adding $3.7m annually to the regional economy by 2025.

The $19.13m project, announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage on Wednesday, will expand and upgrade the existing 30km Taranaki Crossing track network, create a walk from Dawson Falls to Mangorei Rd at the base of the Pouakai Ranges, and make significant improvements to the North Egmont Visitor Centre.

The project, which has been welcomed by Taranaki iwi, had clear tourism benefits and would create between 20-30 jobs during construction, and a further 12 long-term jobs, Jones said.

STUFF Walkers enjoying the Taranaki/Pouakai Crossing on Mt Taranaki

READ MORE:

* Plans for $1m car park to ease North Egmont traffic congestion

* Taranaki Pouakai Crossing and tarns named one of best and most beautiful by Tourism New Zealand

* Pouakai Crossing a step above the rest for trampers

"The PGF-funded business case shows that, once complete, the Taranaki Crossing is expected to increase visitor numbers by 35,000-40,000 by 2025, with about 20 per cent expected to be from overseas.

"This in turn will boost Taranaki's tourism economy by $3.7 million annually, increase opportunities for iwi and others to invest in tourism-related businesses and support conservation efforts in the region, while also opening it up for everyone to enjoy responsibly.

Jones said the PGF fund would release $13.3m grant following a feasibility study confirming the project's viability.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said Taranaki Maunga is a unique and special place with a rich cultural and natural history.

"Around 20 kilometres of track from Dawson Falls road end to North Egmont and through to Mangorei Road will be improved to provide walkers with a safer and more interesting experience, creating the backbone of the Taranaki Crossing walk," Sage said.

"The new network will mean that walkers can enjoy short walks, day and multi day walks on tracks completed to a standard that is safer for both experienced and less experienced walkers."

The Pouakāi Hut is to be upgraded from 16 to 20 bunks for overnight stays.

"The project includes strengthening people's ability to connect to the maunga natural and cultural heritage, enhancing biodiversity in the area and providing opportunities for local people, including iwi to express their kaitiakitanga of the mountain by sharing their stories," Sage said.

The Department of Conservation will work closely with Taranaki iwi, who were involved in the steering group that oversaw the feasibility study, to develop the project.

Planning of the physical works, including recruitment, induction and tendering will start immediately.

Physical work on the tracks will begin in February 2020 after the peak visitor months of December and January, and be completed in December 2022.

The total cost is $19.13m, with additional funding provided by Taranaki Regional Council, Department of Conservation, New Plymouth District Council and New Zealand Transport Agency.

In August, New Plymouth District Council said it would spend $980,000 on parking at North Egmont Visitor Centre to ease traffic congestion.

Stratford Mountain House owners Ngāti Ruanui supported the Government investment.

"Ngati Ruanui has strong aspirations for the maunga protection whilst ensuring our authentic stories are shared while delivering on economic and tourism opportunities locally," Te Runanga o Ngāti Ruanui kaiārātaki Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said.

"We are keen to see this funding working for all making sure the benefits are real and connect to those present on the maunga.

"There has been considerable regional and national investment and we need to make sure the benefits are spread in a equitable way across the whole of the National Park, this is one way of ensuring that.

"There are significant benefits and development for new funding being directed to areas like our ski field on the maunga and making improved connections through the existing track networks."