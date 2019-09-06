Week-long spotlight on te reo Māori part of wider focus on language revitalisation

Scenes from the 2018 parade in Wellington to mark Māori Language Week. A similar event is planned for September 9. (File Photo)

A chance to celebrate the indigenous language of Aotearoa begins next week, with events and parades planned around the country.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori or Māori Language Week runs from September 9-15 and this year's kaupapa (theme) is 'Kia kaha te reo Māori'.

Data from the 2013 census said the number of New Zealanders able to kōrero Māori was 148,395. In Taranaki, that figure was 3852.

Dennis Ngawhare, manager of New Plymouth's Te Wānanga o Aotearoa campus, said Te Wiki o te Reo Māori and other initiatives like Mahuru Māori (where participants challenge themselves to speak only te reo during the month of September) were born out of a push to normalise the use of the language.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Ngāmotu campus manager Dennis Ngawhare said having an understanding of Māori was important as it was "the language of the land."

"It's steps towards ensuring the Māori language is given the prominence the language deserves."

Ngawhare said having an understanding of Māori was important as it was "the language of the land".

"It's carved into our landscape, it's scribed everywhere, it's just a part of New Zealand."

About 13,000 people had registered to attend seven hīkoi (parades) that will be held around the country next week to mark Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

The hīkoi will be held in Wellington, Whangārei, Takapuna, Gisborne, Maungakiekie, Manukau and Hamilton.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Commission) chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui said there were other ways to support the use of te reo, asides from learning the language.

This included encouraging others to speak it, asking schools to teach it or supporting the inclusion of Māori in signage.

Included in events to mark Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in Taranaki are language classes and waiata (singing) sessions which will be held at the Govett Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre.

On Monday and Wednesday, between 12.30-1.30pm, classes will cover basic te reo greetings along with place-name pronunciation.

On Tuesday and Thursday, during the same time slot, waiata will be sung, with a booklet of kupu (words) and their meaning provided to those in attendance.