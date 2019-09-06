Seabed mining ban could be part of plan to save Maui's dolphin off Taranaki coast, minister says

Seabed mining and seismic surveys could be banned off the Taranaki coast as part of a plan to protect the critically endangered Maui's dolphin, the Minister of Conservation says.

And public consultation on a proposed new marine mammal sanctuary off the South Taranaki Bight could begin within six months, Eugenie Sage added.

"A stronger Threat Management Plan for Māui's dolphin and Hectors dolphins is my current priority because of the critically endangered status of Maui dolphin," she said.

Ngati Ruanui kaiarataki Debbie Ngarewa-Packer wants the Government to ban seabed mining.

An option to prohibit seabed mining and seismic surveys within an extended sanctuary on the Taranaki coast is part of the draft, which proposes giving greater protection for Maui's dolphin including by extending the West Coast North Island Marine Mammal Sanctuary.

She said the Department of Conservation and Fisheries New Zealand were now analysing thousands of public submissions before providing recommendations to the Ministers of Conservation and Fisheries.

Green Party leader James Shaw addresses Iwi in Hawera in August 2017 for the announcement for plans of a new marine sanctuary in South Taranaki.

Consultation on a new marine mammal sanctuary covering the waters of the South Taranaki Bight, to give greater protection for 38 marine mammal species, including blue whales and Maui's dolphin, would begin provided Cabinet gave approval.

The news comes as a Taranaki iwi leader has asked the Government to ban seabed mining ahead of a third round of court action against a plan to mine off the South Taranaki coast.

In a statement, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust kaiarataki Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the iwi had pleaded with the prime minister and other politicians to intervene but their calls had gone unanswered.

She said the Government had made a big deal of banning new offshore oil and gas exploration and questioned why it did not follow through and ban seabed mining.

"If seabed mining is allowed to happen it will have a catastrophic impact on our lives, our food supply, our whanau ora, our commercial fishermen, mammal lives, day-to-day activities but and worst of all - the future of our tamariki."

She sought the ban on mining as the iwi, along with other environmental groups, takes on Trans Tasman Resources (TTR) in the Appeal Court later this month.

TTR has been trying to get permission to mine for ironsand off the Pātea coast since 2014, when its first application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was rejected.

But in August 2017, TTR tried again and was granted consent to mine up to 50 million tonnes of ironsand from a 66 square-kilometre area off the South Taranaki Bight for 35 years by the Environmental Protection Authority. The decision was split and the plan only given the go ahead when a coasting vote was used.

But 11 parties, including the iwi, appealed to the High Court and the consent was overturned.

But on December 19 the Court of Appeal granted leave to TTR to appeal the decision that saw its plans to mine the seabed of South Taranaki quashed, and the appellants, including Ngati Ruanui, have also filed cross appeals. The hearing is on September 24-26.

TTR Global Limited executive chairman Alan Eggers said he believed TTR had a very strong case for its appeal on adaptive management.

"Our opponents' cross appeals on eight or nine issues are not new, all have been dealt with by the the High Court and rejected and there are no new arguments or legal points raised."

"On the project front, commodity prices (iron, vanadium, titanium) are doing well and we have a very valuable resource that, when developed will generate a large number of skilled jobs in the Taranaki regional and make a major contribution to Taranaki and NZ's economic well being with no adverse affects on the environment or existing interests in the area."