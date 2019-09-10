Police raid recovers stolen goods worth thousands of dollars in Taranaki

Police are looking for the owners of a trailer filled with stolen property.

Taranaki police are looking for the owners of a trailer-load of stolen booty after it was discovered in a raid at an Okato address.

The haul, valued at thousands of dollars, includes a mountain bike, an electric scooter, air compressor, generator, guitars, a solar panel, four industrial batteries, a Weber barbecue, an assortment of power tools, and a water blaster.

Even the trailer, which carries a distinctive Lockout Station sticker, is believed to be stolen.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Detective Sergeant Chris Allemann & Constable Erin Pearson go through a trailer full of stolen property hoping to reunite it with the rightful owners.

While police have reunited many people with their possessions through serial numbers and identifiable markings, they are still looking to return a swag of items to the rightful owners.

The haul has police warning the public to keep their valuables secure by locking sheds and buildings, especially in rural areas and on building sites, watching out for suspicious activity and keeping an eye on their neighbours' property.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Detective Sergeant Chris Allemann with a distinctive guitar which is believed to have been stolen after it was recovered in a police raid recently.

An alleged offender has been arrested and appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday charged with receiving stolen property.

Constable Erin Pearson, Tactical Crime Unit, said the items were believed to have been taken in a spate of burglaries around the region this year.

"The ones that I have gone through and have been able to identify have been within the last six months," Pearson said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Taranaki police are looking to reunite a trailer full of stolen goods with the owners after it was discovered during a raid recently.

"That's not to say that there are ones that haven't occurred prior to that."

She encouraged people to photograph or mark their valuable items so if they were ever stolen it could be returned.

Pearson said the burglaries had taken place right around the region in rural and residential locations as well as building sites.

"They are happening just all over."

She said some of the gear would be easily recognised by the owners.

"That water blaster - somebody is going to know where that has come from.

"Obviously some of it would be sentimental to people, like obviously that guitar is distinctive."

Pearson said opportunist thieves were targeting items, chairs and other outdoor furniture left visible on decks and patios, and encouraged people to take all measures to keep their property safe.