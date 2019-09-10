Wife's driving lesson led to flying kicks and punches to the head, court told

Keith Leonard Chisnall was sentenced to supervision in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday after admitting to beating his employer.

A Taranaki man, upset his wife had been taken for a driving lesson by his employee, suffered a savage beating after confronting the man on their return, a court heard.

At the time of the May 2 assault, the victim was living at an address on Connett Rd in Bell Block with his wife.

The defendant, Keith Leonard Chisnall, was employed by the victim to help manage the property and in return was provided accommodation in a flat downstairs.

About 5.30pm on the day of the assault, the victim was at his home, a police summary of facts stated.

His wife and Chisnall returned to the address following a driving lesson which took the pair to the local stores.

"The victim was upset as his wife was breaching her licence conditions by driving with the defendant in the car and so he confronted him," the summary stated.

Walking away from the victim, Chisnall began to make his way to his flat. But as he was walking, he was pushed in the back by the victim, causing him to stumble.

Both of the men ran at each other and Chisnall attempted a flying kick at the victim, who then tried to push the defendant over.

After the victim fell onto the ground, Chisnall took the opportunity to hold him down for a period of time before releasing him and walking away.

"After a couple of minutes the victim went to the defendant's flat and stepped inside after he was asked by the defendant to leave," the summary stated.

Chisnall grabbed the man and punched him in the head at least ten times.

When the victim stumbled, Chisnall tried kicking him and kneed him in the ribs.

As a result of the attack, which lasted about 40 seconds, the victim suffered bruising and swelling to his head.

In relation to the incident, Chisnall pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with intent to injure in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday.

Defence lawyer Kylie Pascoe said her client had acted in self-defence.

She understood there had been martial issues between the victim and his wife.

Judge Philip Recordon convicted Chisnall on the charge and handed down a sentence of 12 months' supervision.