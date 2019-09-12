New Plymouth candidates share their views at election meeting

There was one bout of particularly violent bell-ringing, three councillors were late because of a three-hour, 10-minute council meeting, and a third of the audience left at the interval.

But those who remained learned how 32 of the 38 candidates for New Plymouth District Council felt on a few randomly-generated topics at an election candidates meeting jointly held by the Taranaki branch of Hospitality NZ and the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce.

Held in the conference room at the Auto Lodge Motor Inn on Wednesday night, there were lighthearted requests for easy questions, no free nibbles (shock horror), and the quote of the night went to restanding councillor Stacey Hitchcock, who spoke of something really big coming up around the country.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Best quote: Councillor Stacey Hitchcock on the Rugby World Cup.

"We all need your support, and that is the Rugby World Cup," she said.

Following a two-minute introduction for each candidate and a 10-minute interval, random questions were fired at the hopefuls, who had one minute to answer, in mostly alphabetical order during the nearly three-hour event.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF About 100 people attended the first half of the Meet the Candidates event, held at Auto Lodge Motor Inn in New Plymouth.

For some of the hopefuls it was a rude awakening to the world of local politics.

City ward candidate Sam Bennett was the cause, and recipient, of prolonged bell-ringing from timekeeper Michelle Brennan when he failed to wrap up his speech quickly after the two-minute limit.

Several others also got more than one warning, and one candidate was heard to mutter "s... that's me" as his name was called.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Gordon Brown at the podium

Topics included which Yarrow Stadium option they would have voted for, commercial rubbish and recycling collection, whether the new freedom camping restrictions struck the right balance and regulation for Air BnBs.

City candidate Selwyn Watkins called for help to stop horse racing at the New Plymouth Raceway.

"It's time they left and time we replaced them with something better.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Best dressed: Sarah Foy's red leather jacket caught the eye.

"They've got other places to go."

Re-standing councillors Gordon Brown and Richard Jordan both said they supported paid parking in the CBD because the retailers had wanted it for traffic turnover.

"There's no such thing as free. They (the retailers) pay for it because they want you to go to their shop," Jordan said.

"Everyone talks about free parking at Waiwhakaiho," Brown said. "But that's paid for by the retailers for their customers."

City candidate Jack Newsome said he supported the council buying buildings to enhance the CBD as NPDC did recently with the Metro Plaza on Devon St; and north ward and mayoral hopeful Bill Simpson said he would ask the people about whether there should be more bar and alcohol licenses in the CBD, but personally he thought everyone should have the chance to start their own business.

Postal voting packs will be sent to residents from September 20 and must be returned to the electoral office by 12 noon on October 12.

Come along to the Taranaki Daily News mayoral debate, September 25 at the council chamber. Doors open 6pm, debate starts at 6.30.