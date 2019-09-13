Granddad's desperate attempt to see grandchildren lands him in court

Paul David Hine has admitted multiple charges in New Plymouth District Court after an attempt to see his grandchildren turned sour. (File Photo)

A Taranaki grandfather pulled out a knife and made threats after being trespassed from his grandchildren's home, a court heard.

When Paul David Hine arrived at their North Taranaki address about 11.30am on July 16, a woman told him he wasn't allowed on the property and handed him a trespass notice.

He snatched it and walked back to his car, police prosecutor Lewis Sutton told New Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

But then Hine turned around and headed back towards the woman, verbally abusing her and calling out to his grandchildren to go with him.

The woman told the children to go inside and the pair engaged in a slanging match.

The woman pushed Hine, causing him to trip over a child's scooter. This bought the woman time to run inside and lock the door.

Hine left and drove down the road to another property where he had another car parked.

At this point Hine was tracked down by a second woman who had heard what had happened.

She told Hine: "You've really gone off the rails."

The pair had a brief argument and then Hine went over to his truck and pulled out a knife, Sutton said.

Walking back, he presented the knife and told her she had "an awful lot to lose" and that he was going to "gut" the other woman.

He returned to his truck, putting the knife away, and drove off.

When police later found him at his home address, he admitted what had happened and explained he had only wanted to see his grandchildren.

He was charged with possessing an offensive weapon, wilful trespass and threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm.

On behalf of Hine, defence lawyer Josie Mooney pleaded guilty to all charges at Thursday's appearance.

Mooney sought a pre-sentence report and asked that the matter be referred to restorative justice.

Hine will return to court for sentencing on December 3.