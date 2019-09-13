Tui Ora boss to chair national Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission

Tui Ora chief executive Hayden Wano has been named chairman of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission. (File Photo)

A Taranaki man has been appointed as chair of a national commission which will monitor the Government's progress in improving the country's mental health and wellbeing.

On Thursday, Hayden Wano, chief executive of Tui Ora, was announced as chairman of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The commission, set up to provide independent scrutiny of the Government's progress in improving New Zealand's mental health and wellbeing, will be in place from November 2019 until February 2021.

Wano said the Government's step was a bold one and he wanted to commend the Prime Minister and Minister of Health for demonstrating strong leadership and for the vision of embracing a wellbeing approach.

"For those of us working in this field we have known for some time that we can do much better for whānau and for New Zealanders as a whole."

The role will be wide-ranging and include engagement with key agencies, the primary care sector, non-government organisations, kaupapa Māori providers, whānau, Pacific Peoples and people with lived experience.

"It is going to be critical that leadership is demonstrated at all levels and that this leadership and commitment is sustained over time.

"I bring a broad range of experiences to the role and I have a particular passion for grassroots kaupapa Māori services," Wano said.

Dr Julie Wharewera-Mika, Kevin Hague, Kelly Pope and Kendall Flutey were also named as members of the commission.