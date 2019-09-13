Cyclist critically injured after crash north of New Plymouth

Police, fire, St John and the rescue helicopter were all at the crash scene on SH3.

Police have been called to a crash between a truck and a cyclist in New Plymouth, which has left a person with critical injuries.

A police spokesperson said it received the first report about 11am on Friday about the crash, on Devon Rd, State Highway 3, just north of Mangati Rd.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and response vehicle were sent to the scene and one patient, in a critical condition, was being assessed.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF The rescue helicopter was sent to the scene of the serious crash on Devon Rd on Friday morning.

A helicopter was also sent to assist.

Police and a fire unit had cordoned off SH3 just past the Mangati Rd intersection, a reporter at the scene said.

From the south, traffic was being diverted through Bell Block, down Mangati Rd and back to the highway via Wills Rd.

From the north, traffic was being diverted down Corbett Rd.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF A section of SH3 near Bell Block is closed in both directions after a serious crash involving a truck and a cyclist.

Senior Constable Rob Keen said paramedics were on the scene working on the injured party, which is understood to be the cyclist.

Keen said the road will be closed for some time and the Serious Crash Unit was on its way from Palmerston North.

Ankit Anand, a staff member at Checkers Fast Food on Corbett Rd, said he did not hear or see anything, but all of a sudden police cars arrived, blocking the road.