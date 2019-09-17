Iwi get together to encourage Maori in South Taranaki to vote

Allie Hemara-Wahanui, pouhautū of Ngaruahine iwi, wants to see more Maori voting for their councils.

Iwi are hosting their own meet the candidates event to encourage Maori in South Taranaki to vote.

"If we look at the stats from the last couple of elections, we do need to increase participation, we want our people not just to be part of it but have confidence," Ngaruahine pouhatu (general manager) Allie Hemara-Wahanui said.

"The outcome is really important to us, we want the very best for our district and our community.

"The ways they [local authorities] reach into our lives is huge, from pot holes to street lights, cemeteries, water, rates, libraries and swimming pools."

Ngaruahine is organising the meet-and-greet event on September 23, which is supported by Ngati Ruanui and Nga Rauru, and open to people from all three iwi.

Hemara-Wahanui said she expected about 30 candidates at the evening, where they would "speed date" voters by circulating around tables to talk to people in small groups, as well as answering questions submitted by the audience.

"We have opened the event to all candidates from across the district, for our people to know who will be representing them in their area, but also the wards where they have family members living," she said.

"Nanny might live in in Hāwera but she probably has mokopuna and children living in Pātea or Kaponga, we are encouraging them to vote and to be able to advise their whanau on who to vote for."

The event, at the Hāwera Community Centre from 6pm to 8pm, aimed to normalise the voting process.

"We want this to be an uplifting experience and an opportunity to inform their election decision," she said.

"This election is the first time we have someone with Maori ancestry standing in every ward, that is really exciting, it confirms that people are feeling confident and want to do this."

As well as hearing the candidates speak, audience members would learn about the process and even fill in practice voting papers.

"That segues really nicely into what strategic voting in the STV system looks like," she said.

An information session on strategic voting and how Single Transferable Vote (used by the Taranaki District Health Board) and First Past the Post (used for South Taranaki District Council and Taranaki Regional Council) systems operate was part of the evening.

"There are countries that go to war so that they have the right to vote and we have been handed it on a plate, we should take it up."

* In the 2016 local body elections in South Taranaki, only 38 per cent of people who were eligible voted, according to Local Government New Zealand's website.