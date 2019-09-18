Step-dad sentenced to community work for slapping six-year-old girl

Slapping his step-daughter across the face and assaulting his ex-partner earned a Taranaki man a day in court.

In January 2018 Asnneel Ashish Lal's six-year-old victim was misbehaving and not listening to her mother when she was sent to her room, the police summary of facts states.

While in her room the girl kicked the door and walls which made Lal angry but she still wouldn't listen.

"What resulted was the defendant using an open palm, he slapped the victim once striking her on the left hand side of her face."

The girl wasn't injured but told police it scared her.

On July 24, 2019, Lal who had been in a relationship with his now ex-partner for four and a half years, was at home when she arrived with their two children.

An argument started after she told him a friend fixed her car instead of him.

"The argument became physical when he grabbed her from behind and threw her into the bathroom door."

She crouched down attempting to avoid injury but Lal continued to punch her with a closed fist on her shoulder, head and back before pushing her out of the house causing her to fall on the concrete.

As she was leaving Lal told her his only problem was she wouldn't hang herself and no one else would kill her.

Lal appeared before Judge Gregory Hikaka in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday for sentencing on charges of assaulting a child, breaching a protection order and assaulting a person in a family relationship.

Defence lawyer Kylie Pascoe said at the time of the offending Lal had been bottling things up.

Pascoe said Lal's employer had made positive comments about him.

"That's the type of person that he would like people to know him by."

Hikaka noted the step-daughter was still scared Lal might snap depending on his mood.

He sentenced Lal to 50 hours' community work and nine months' supervision.