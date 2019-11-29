New Tongapōrutu toilet block not in place until late January

The temporary toilet block at Tongaporutu near the carpark for the Three Sisters cost close to $800 a day over last summer.

Work to replace public toilets at one of Taranaki's most popular tourist sports is about to begin - but summer will be half over by the time it is completed.

The toilet at Tongapōrutu, near the Three Sisters rock formations in north Taranaki, has long been recognised as inadequate, and temporary toilets, costing nearly $800 a day to operate, were installed last December.

They were removed in April, having cost New Plymouth ratepayers more than $100,000, and the district council announced it was looking at building a permanent replacement with a draft budget of $500,000.

The work was expected to be completed before the summer, which officially begins on Sunday, but has been delayed over resource consents.

NPDC infrastructure manager David Langford said on Thursday that work was about to start.

"At this stage we don't plan to put in temporary toilets and we hope to have the new block open in this summer season.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate people's patience while this work is carried out."

However, he clarified that the extra work around consents meant they hoped to have the block finished by late January, depending on factors such as earthworks and the weather.

"While that job is finished, the existing toilet will be maintained more frequently."

Last week, the Clifton Community Board was told that a contingency plan was in place to put temporary toilets in if needed.

"If the toilets are unlikely to be in place before Christmas, a decision will be made closer to the time to put in temporary toilets," the report to the board said.

NPDC community relations officer Jayne Tidbury-Beer told the meeting the delay related to the updating of the District Plan, which sets out the growth of the district, and concerns raised by residents about the location.

"Once the decision was made and everybody was happy, there was an application put in for the resource consent," Tidbury-Beer said.

However, they also had to redo the consent based on the draft plan, she said.

She explained they had to consider how it would be in 50 years' time with sea levels rising.