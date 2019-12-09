Stratford loses traditional Christmas period event to New Plymouth Raceway

The Stratford Racing Club has lost its only race day to New Plymouth, to the disappointment of vice president Vaughan Keegan and president John Gray.

For 100 years it's been the much-loved Christmas event for the town of Stratford - now they've lost it to their northern rivals New Plymouth.

The Stratford Racing Club's annual December meeting is its only race day. It has been held for almost as long as the club has been operating and sees thousands of people from the Taranaki region come to town.

While the club has not officially lost the race day, they've lost permission to hold it at their raceway and it will instead be run at the New Plymouth Raceway on December 29 as part of the Interislander Summer Festival.

"Losing this race day is like losing Christmas day," Stratford club president John Gray said.

The Stratford Racing Club's future is already up in the air following last year's controversial Messara Report. It is one of 20 racecourses that will close if the report's recommendations are adopted.

Gray said he didn't know what the next 12 months might bring for his club but giving their one raceday to New Plymouth - which already has four events in December alone - was "ludicrous".

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF The club celebrated 125 years in 2017.

"To me it's just another raceday at New Plymouth. I'm absolutely gutted for our district."

He claimed there had been no satisfactory explanation from NZTR for the decision despite him requesting a detailed analysis.

"There's no logical reason for it."

GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF Taranaki Racing CEO Carey Hobbs said it was important to the province's racing infrastructure that the race day wasn't lost to Taranaki.

Taranaki Racing chief executive officer Carey Hobbs could not be contacted on Friday to discuss the impact of the decision on racing in Taranaki.

However he had earlier said in an email that from a provincial point of view it was important to the province's racing infrastructure that the race day wasn't lost to Taranaki.

New Plymouth's raceway is the biggest racing track in Taranaki. It has a public stand and a member's stand and is within walking distance of the CBD.

Crowd numbers at the race day meetings often number in the thousands, especially during the week between Christmas and New Year.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Fairfax NZ The race meeting is a hugely popular local event.

Gray said the event in Stratford was a "traditional day" that club members poured their "heart and soul into". Last year 4500 people attended.

He said the club had come up with an action plan to make the day a success, as requested by the New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR), but that plan did not stop NZTR giving the day to New Plymouth.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Fairfax NZ It was a perfect day for racing at Stratford Racing Club's December 31 race meeting in 2016.

Gray said the decision was explained as one of cost saving.

But he said it doesn't cost anything more to have the race meeting in Stratford.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF While the race track is used every day, the club always looks forward to its only race day.

Gray said it would not be the end of the club. They still have other sources of income. And the club was still be entering horses at race meetings around the country.

NZTR chief executive Bernard Saundry said Stratford was one of seven clubs across the country which didn't get their venue's race day license this year.

Saundry said they could still host a race day, it just couldn't be at their home track due to the cost.

"We can't sustain all of them," Saundry said. "Revenue isn't increasing."

Saundry said ultimately it was about making decisions, like choosing New Plymouth Raceway over Stratford.

"New Plymouth can run more race meetings in the longer term."

He said the loss of the race day didn't mean Stratford was on the track to lose its land.

But the club president wasn't sure - he just wants a future for his club.

"I'd love to see the day returned," president Gray said.

"All we can do is hope."