High Court rules against mayoral hopeful in long-standing Māori land dispute

The High Court has ruled that landowners can pursue enforcement action against a former New Plymouth mayoral candidate and her whānau who have spent eight years refusing to leave a block of Māori freehold land in Taranaki.

Attempts have been made to remove Irene Godkin, who this year unsuccessfully ran for New Plymouth District mayor, and her sister and father, Christine and Raymond Tapatu, from land on Everett Rd, in New Plymouth.

The landowners have served them with trespass notices, called police and sought an order from the Māori Land Court - all to no avail.

But a November 20 High Court decision has ruled they can now pursue enforcement action against Godkin, Christine and Raymond, the liable parties.

As of Friday, Godkin and her whānau remained on the land and she said they would continue to fight for the "historic site".

"We're all staying where we are," she said.

Godkin said they planned to pursue further legal action but was unsure whether that would involve an appeal of the High Court judgment.

"We've got to work out what to do and how to do it."

The longstanding disagreement between the family and the Koro Pue Whānau Trust has been over the precise location of a boundary line between two blocks of land.

The land in dispute was historically owned by Renata Te Pue, the High Court ruling stated.

But around 1955, Te Pue gifted part of his share of the block to his daughter, Peggy Tapatu and her husband, Raymond - Godkin's father.

Te Pue remained the majority shareholder of the land until about 1966, when he sold his shares to his son, Koro Pue.

In 2004, the Koro Pue Whānau Trust was formally established by the Māori Land Court to provide for the benefit of Pue and his descendants.

Pue's shares were transferred to the Trust, which remains the largest shareholder with 92 per cent, while the liable parties are the majority shareholders of the adjacent block.

Through the years, the boundary line between the blocks has been disputed by both parties and, according to court documents, Godkin and her whānau have trespassed on the Trust's land by erecting several buildings, including a small residential building, parked a caravan and built a septic tank across the boundary.

They built a fence around what they claim to be their boundary, which the Trust said cut off access to about an acre of its land.

In 2011, the Trust sought an injunction from the Māori Land Court to have the liable parties removed from the land.

The liable parties did not attend the hearing, despite the Court having issued a summons for Godkin.

However, she sent submissions to the Court setting out the liable parties' position, which claimed her father had adverse possession of the disputed land and what she described as Raymond's "legal position as an owner under common law".

The judge, however, ruled in favour of the Trust and an injunction order was served on Raymond and Godkin in April 2012. Christine was served in October 2018 due to delays in locating her.

On November 11, the matter was heard before Justice Ted Thomas.

After consideration of submissions, Justice Thomas ruled in favour of the Trust.