Menacing dog owner to pay $5k in vet bills after greyhound attack

A court has ordered the death of two dogs and for their owner to pay nearly $5000 in vet bills after her canines attacked a retired greyhound.

On February 12, Nikola Brunton arrived at a public park in Merrilands, New Plymouth, with her two cross breed dogs, Caesar and Diesel, in the back of her car.

As they were required to be muzzled when outside of Brunton's property, she went to the boot of her car to get the mouth pieces.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Retired greyhound Lucy was viciously attacked by two menancing dogs in Merrilands, New Plymouth, in February.

The canines had been declared menacing dogs and at the time were both fresh out of the pound following other attacks, it was heard in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Dog released from pound attacked retired greyhound hours later

* Court orders pit bull's death after companion cat was 'ragdolled'

While Brunton was gathering the muzzles, Caesar and Diesel escaped through an opened door and set upon Lucy, a greyhound being walked in the area by her owners Chris and Rachel Flay.

Diesel bit Lucy's body on one side while Caesar tore her flesh on the other.

As the Flays attempted to pull the dogs off Lucy, Diesel bit Chris on the forearm.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Chris and Rachel Flay spent almost $5000 on their dog Lucy after the attack, money the owner of the attacking dogs will have to pay them back.

Brunton and her friend intervened, grabbing the dogs and putting them back in the car.

Despite the Flays' pleas for transport to the vet, Brunton left the scene in a hurry, Judge Jonathon Krebs said at the sentencing hearing.

"In reality you make the point that you couldn't really put the greyhound in your car because that's where the dogs were."

Chris needed a tetanus injection following the attack and Lucy underwent a considerable amount of treatment over a long period of time, Judge Krebs said.

"There was a very large bit of skin and flesh removed from her side, her ribs and a lot of muscle were exposed and it seems thats some bits were missing."

​Judge Krebs said the medical treatment had cost the Flays a total of $4905.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Orders for the destruction of the dogs were made in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday, and their owner Nikola Brunton was fined at total of $900 and order to pay nearly $5000 reparation to Lucy's owners.

He said they shouldn't be made to bear the costs.

However, following the attack a Givealittle page was created to help with the vet costs and had so far raised $2765, which was not mentioned in court.

Judge Krebs said there had been a number of complaints about Caesar and Diesel and Brunton had shown "complete disregard" for her obligations as a dog owner.

For the attack, she was charged with two counts of owning a dog which attacks a person or stock, and two other relating charges - all of which she admitted.

On the charges, Brunton was ordered to pay reparation of $4905 to the Flays for the medical costs incurred and she was further fined a total of $900 plus court costs.

As there were no exceptional circumstances relating to the incident, Judge Krebs made orders for the destruction of the dogs, which have been impounded since the attack.