Drunk driver five times over the legal limit crashed into farm fence

A man with a previously clean criminal record now has two convictions under his belt following a drunken crash which saw him found slumped over his steering wheel.

Edward Pierre Stewart Ashton wrote off his car when he ploughed through a farm fence in Tongaporutu, northern Taranaki, about 12.30pm on July 19, the New Plymouth District Court was told.

The 50-year-old lost control on a moderate right-hand bend and crossed the centre line on State Highway 3.

When police located the vehicle, Ashton was slumped over his steering wheel and it was immediately evident to officers that he was "heavily intoxicated", a police summary of facts stated.

Ashton failed an alcohol breath screening test at the scene. He was then transported to Taranaki Base Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

While in hospital, Ashton underwent a blood alcohol test, which returned a result of 283 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millimetres of blood - more than five times the legal limit of 50mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF On Thursday, he appeared in New Plymouth District Court where he was sentenced on two charges relating to the crash.

In explanation, Ashton told police he had been experiencing difficulties with his mental health and drank alcohol so he could drive home.

Ashton was charged with driving with excess blood alcohol and one of careless driving, both of which he admitted.

Defence lawyer Turitea Bolstad reiterated Ashton had been suffering health issues at the time of the crash and had resorted to the use of alcohol.

However, he has been making every effort to get the help he needs, she said, while tendering the court a letter from Ashton's doctor.

"It's well under control," Bolstad submitted to Thursday's hearing.

"This has really given him a shake-up."

Judge Chris Sygrove told Ashton his blood alcohol reading was very high but that he was due credit for not having any previous convictions.

On the drink driving charge, Ashton was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1000 plus court costs.

For the careless driving charge, he was fined a further $300 plus court costs.