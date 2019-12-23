House fully involved in flames in Okaiawa, South Taranaki

Firefighters are fighting a suspicious house fire in South Taranaki.

Multiple 111 calls came through to Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) around 3.17pm on Monday afternoon to a fully involved house on fire on Tempsky Rd in Okaiawa, 12km from Hāwera and 9km from Manaia.

A FENZ spokesperson said crews from Manaia, Hāwera, Eltham, Kaponga, New Plymouth and Okaiawa were fighting the blaze as well as one tanker.

"It's being treated as suspicious until we can determine a cause," she said.

"It is being investigated by the police to find out the cause."

A police media spokesperson said they were notified of the fire by FENZ at 3.25pm.

"There are no reports of anyone inside," she said.

At 5.19pm firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire and a FENZ spokesperson said they were in 'overhaul mode' working to put all of the hot spots out.

"There is quite a bit of damage to the house," she said.

MORE TO COME