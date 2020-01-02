Wind driven cold water 'blob' off Taranaki coast chills bathers

A satellite image showing a cold 'blob' of sea water just 10 degrees Celsius at the centre.

A large 'blob' of cold water off the coast of Taranaki has been chilling down beach goers and frustrating fishers targeting the annual game fish migration from the north.

A satellite image from fishing website buoyweather.com on December 30 showed the blob extended around the coastline with water temperatures ranging between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius at depths of between 30 and 100 metres.

The cooler sea temperature has temporarily halted the hunt for marlin and tuna off the coast as the game fish seek warmer waters.

A large ocean temperature anomaly has been spotted to the east of New Zealand.

The cold area contrasts with an extensive 2000km wide heat sink zone off the East Coast where water temperatures were up to 6C warmer than usual.

Met Service spokeswoman Tahlia Crabtree​ said the cold blob off Taranaki would be the result of recent cold south easterly winds dragging cold water to the surface from a depth.

Glenn Jeffrey/STUFF Joseph Denton with his son Indigo Katungi-Denton brave the chilly waters at Taranaki's Oakura Beach on New Year's Day.

In an emailed statement Crabtree said weather conditions on December 30 showed a southwest flow off Raglan, north of Taranaki followed by a southeast change through the central west coast region.

"If the south-easterly was present for a while over the area, this would help encourage locally upwelling and thus a cooler sea surface temperature."

In summary Crabtree said the wind dragged on the ocean surface and affected the currents of the water in the top layer of the ocean, which facilitated the movement of deep cold water to the surface.

The cold water temperatures have reduced the number of swimmers braving the waters at Taranaki beaches, despite the warm weather.

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research forecaster Seth Carrier said more settled weather from mid to late January would help to warm the top sea surface layer.