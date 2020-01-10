Multiple fire units tackling big blaze at aluminium firm north of New Plymouth
At least eight fire units are tackling a blaze at an industrial site in Taranaki.
The plume of thick black smoke rising above McKechnie Transforming Aluminum, in Bell Block, on Friday night was visible from more than six kilometres away in New Plymouth.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted by an alarm in the building, on Paraite Rd, at 7.36pm.
Crews have sent out a fifth alarm and it is understood crews from as far away as Whanganui have been called to assist.
Police and an ambulance are also on the scene.
There was no report of anyone injured.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
A cordon was set up near the site on the corner of Connett Rd, stopping people going into Paraite Rd.
About 9.15pm the cordon was widened.
Some firefighters were seen wearing breathing apparatus while others were seen donning facemasks.
A number of people had gathered to watch the drama at Henwood Rd, a few hundred metres from the building, from where sparks and flames could be seen.
Some were looking on from nearby homes and others appeared to have driven out especially to see the blaze.
One onlooker said the smoke appeared to intensify about 8.45pm.
Attempts to contact McKechnie resulted in an answerphone message saying the site was still closed for Christmas.
The company, which has been in business since 1959, manufactures a range of high quality aluminium components.
